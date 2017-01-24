Mother arrested for DUI in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police have arrested a mother as a result of a car crash investigation.

Members of the Plainfield Police Department, Fire Department and EMTs responded to a one car crash on Norwich Road on the night of November 13th.

The driver of a 2013 Kia Forte was identified as 35-year-old Sarah A. Graveline. Police say she was traveling northbound when she swerved into the southbound lane and struck a guardrail.

Graveline’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger at the time of the crash. Both Graveline and her daughter were transported to the Plainfield Backus Emergency Care for minor injuries.

As a result of an investigation, the Plainfield Police Department obtained a Search and Seizure warrant for Graveline’s blood test results, followed by an arrest warrant.

Graveline turned herself into police on January 23rd. She now faces several charges including Failure to Drive Right, Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs and Risk Of Injury to a Minor.

Graveline was released on a $1,500 bond and is schedule to appear at the Danielson Superior Court on February 2nd.