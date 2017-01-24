New Haven police investigating ice cream shop robbery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say Ashley’s Ice Cream was robbed Tuesday night.

Police say Ashley’s Ice Cream, located at 280 York Street, was robbed. Police say they are looking for a female suspect.

The female implied she had a weapon, but police say no weapon was displayed. Police believe she got away with a few hundred dollars.

The store clerk described the suspect as a white female in her 40s or 50s with an average build. She was wearing a black beanie-style hat, black winter coat and black pants at the time of the robbery. She then fled on foot toward Grove Street.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police.