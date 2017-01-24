NJ Transit resumes service after storm delays

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit trains resumed normal service Tuesday after making repairs to storm damage that delayed thousands of commuters.

Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line trains were on or close to schedule one day after whipping winds from a powerful nor’easter downed electrical wires Monday afternoon in Linden, taking several train tracks out of service.

However, service remains suspended on the Atlantic City Rail Line in both directions between Cherry Hill and Philadelphia because the Delair Bridge is stuck in the open position. Buses and PATCO are accepting rail passes.

Amtrak was forced to suspend service for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains in New Jersey.

“Amtrak personnel worked to clear the wires as quickly as possible however power was lost to the signal system forcing trains to proceed at dramatically reduced speed through the area,” NJ Transit said in a statement. “This resulted in numerous trains being delayed at both Newark Penn Station and New York Penn Station with significant crowding at stations along that route.”

Frustrated travelers took to Twitter on Monday night to complain about the long delays and crowded conditions.

NJ Transit said Amtrak crews worked to restore the signal system in the Linden area.

The transit agency urged riders to check its website before traveling.

