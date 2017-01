Nor’easter snow/rain totals and wind gusts in CT

A nasty Nor’easter brought snow, sleet, rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to Connecticut between late Sunday and Tuesday night. Typically, a January Nor’easter would bring deep snow, but most of the state was spared plowable snow. Instead, it was an icy combination of sleet and snow that made for very slippery roads. The snow/sleet total was less than three inches statewide, but enough to cause a headache for Monday night travelers.

It was windy Monday and Tuesday, but the strongest winds happened Monday night with gusts over 60 mph in Southeastern Connecticut! Trees were down, and, at times, thousands were without electricity.

As expected, the storm delivered a nice soaking to Connecticut. Showers are continuing Tuesday evening, and most of the state will see storm total precipitation amounts over one inch. That will be enough to get January to near-normal precipitation for the month, with a week to spare. However, most or all of the next week will be dry, so the month will not be particularly wet.

Below is a list of snow, rain, and wind reports compiled by the National Weather Service.

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT SPOTTER REPORTS NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NEW YORK NY 536 PM EST TUE JAN 24 2017 THE FOLLOWING ARE UNOFFICIAL OBSERVATIONS TAKEN DURING THE PAST 36 HOURS FOR THE STORM THAT HAS BEEN AFFECTING OUR REGION. APPRECIATION IS EXTENDED TO HIGHWAY DEPARTMENTS...COOPERATIVE OBSERVERS...SKYWARN SPOTTERS AND MEDIA FOR THESE REPORTS. THIS SUMMARY IS ALSO AVAILABLE ON OUR HOME PAGE AT WEATHER.GOV/NYC ********************STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL******************** LOCATION STORM TOTAL TIME/DATE COMMENTS SNOWFALL OF /INCHES/ MEASUREMENT CONNECTICUT ...FAIRFIELD COUNTY... BETHEL 1.5 645 AM 1/24 EMERGENCY MNGR ...NEW HAVEN COUNTY... MERIDEN 1.5 900 AM 1/24 CT DOT BEACON FALLS 1.5 900 AM 1/24 CT DOT HAMDEN 0.8 745 AM 1/24 SNOW/SLEET MIX ***********************STORM TOTAL ICE*********************** LOCATION STORM TOTAL TIME/DATE COMMENTS ICE OF /INCHES/ MEASUREMENT CONNECTICUT ...FAIRFIELD COUNTY... SANDY HOOK T 830 AM 1/24 TRACE OF FREEZING RAIN ********************STORM TOTAL RAINFALL******************** LOCATION STORM TOTAL TIME/DATE COMMENTS RAINFALL OF /INCHES/ MEASUREMENT CONNECTICUT ...FAIRFIELD COUNTY... BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT 1.03 400 PM 1/24 ASOS DANBURY AIRPORT 1.02 400 PM 1/24 ASOS ...NEW HAVEN COUNTY... MERIDEN AIRPORT 0.96 400 PM 1/24 ASOS NEW HAVEN AIRPORT 0.74 400 PM 1/24 ASOS ...NEW LONDON COUNTY... GROTON AIRPORT 0.94 400 PM 1/24 ASOS ***********************PEAK WIND GUST*********************** LOCATION MAX WIND TIME/DATE COMMENTS GUST OF MPH MEASUREMENT CONNECTICUT ...ANZ330... 1 S STONINGTON 66 236 AM 1/24 WXFLOW 1 NNE EAST NEW LONDO 61 224 AM 1/24 WXFLOW ...FAIRFIELD COUNTY... 1 SSW STAMFORD 51 229 PM 1/23 CWOP BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT 43 159 AM 1/24 ASOS ...NEW HAVEN COUNTY... WATERBURY AIRPORT 44 1215 AM 1/24 AWOS NEW HAVEN AIRPORT 42 110 AM 1/24 ASOS ...NEW LONDON COUNTY... GROTON AIRPORT 61 259 AM 1/24 ASOS 4 ESE MYSTIC 59 1241 AM 1/24 WXFLOW 1 NNE NEW LONDON 51 1209 AM 1/24 WXFLOW 3 NNW NIANTIC 40 102 AM 1/24 CWOP ***********************SUSTAINED WIND*********************** LOCATION WIND TIME/DATE COMMENTS SPEED OF MPH MEASUREMENT CONNECTICUT ...FAIRFIELD COUNTY... BRIDGEPORT AIRPORT 32 242 AM 1/24 ASOS ...MIDDLESEX COUNTY... FENWICK 37 1145 PM 1/23 HADS ...NEW HAVEN COUNTY... 4 E BEACON FALLS 33 700 AM 1/23 AWS NEW HAVEN AIRPORT 31 116 AM 1/24 ASOS ...NEW LONDON COUNTY... GROTON AIRPORT 43 300 AM 1/24 ASOS