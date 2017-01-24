Norwalk businesses checked for selling alcohol to minors

By Published: Updated:
Norwalk police cruiser (file).
Norwalk police cruiser (file).

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Special Services Division of the Norwalk Police Department conducted underage liquor compliance checks on Thursday, January 19. They conducted random checks of 18 businesses using individuals under 21-years-old. Of the 18 places they checked, four sold alcohol to minors.

Officials say the four locations were:

  • South Main Street Grocery and Deli on South Main Street
  • Rival and Friends Liquor Store on Van Zant Street
  • Spring Hill Liquor on Spring Hill Avenue
  • 99 Bottles Liquor on New Canaan Avenue

Those four businesses were cited for violating the sale of alcohol to a minor statute. They were all referred to the State of Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Liquor Control Division.

Other businesses were checked, but were found to be in compliance. Those businesses are:

  • World of Beverages
  • Country Convenience
  • New Canaan Avenue Liquor
  • Wall Street Wine and Spirits
  • Liquor Center
  • Woodward Avenue Liquor
  • El Mercadito Grocery
  • Caribbean Grocery
  • Warehouse Wine and Spirits
  • Old Post Spirits
  • Norwalk Wine and Spirits
  • Al’s Warehouse
  • Soundview Deli and Grocery
  • Deli and Grocery Extravaganza

Thursday night, the Special Services Division of the Norwalk Police Department and Connecticut Liquor Control Investigators teamed up to conduct liquor compliance checks at several local bars. They checked 10 bars, but only one was in violation. The State Liquor Commission says they found administrative violations at the El Tenampa Mexican Grill Inc. on Commerce Street.

The other nine bars that were checked and found to be in compliance were:

  • Sabor Hondureno
  • MKT
  • Casa Blanca
  • Bond Grill
  • Tucker’s Café
  • Hill Top Pub
  • Harlan Publick
  • Johnny Utah’s
  • Dry Dick Bar and Grill

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s