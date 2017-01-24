Norwalk businesses checked for selling alcohol to minors

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Special Services Division of the Norwalk Police Department conducted underage liquor compliance checks on Thursday, January 19. They conducted random checks of 18 businesses using individuals under 21-years-old. Of the 18 places they checked, four sold alcohol to minors.

Officials say the four locations were:

South Main Street Grocery and Deli on South Main Street

Rival and Friends Liquor Store on Van Zant Street

Spring Hill Liquor on Spring Hill Avenue

99 Bottles Liquor on New Canaan Avenue

Those four businesses were cited for violating the sale of alcohol to a minor statute. They were all referred to the State of Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Liquor Control Division.

Other businesses were checked, but were found to be in compliance. Those businesses are:

World of Beverages

Country Convenience

New Canaan Avenue Liquor

Wall Street Wine and Spirits

Liquor Center

Woodward Avenue Liquor

El Mercadito Grocery

Caribbean Grocery

Warehouse Wine and Spirits

Old Post Spirits

Norwalk Wine and Spirits

Al’s Warehouse

Soundview Deli and Grocery

Deli and Grocery Extravaganza

Thursday night, the Special Services Division of the Norwalk Police Department and Connecticut Liquor Control Investigators teamed up to conduct liquor compliance checks at several local bars. They checked 10 bars, but only one was in violation. The State Liquor Commission says they found administrative violations at the El Tenampa Mexican Grill Inc. on Commerce Street.

The other nine bars that were checked and found to be in compliance were:

Sabor Hondureno

MKT

Casa Blanca

Bond Grill

Tucker’s Café

Hill Top Pub

Harlan Publick

Johnny Utah’s

Dry Dick Bar and Grill