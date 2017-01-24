Norwalk Police looking for woman with “Loyalty” tattoo passing bad checks

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk Police are hoping a distinctive tattoo will help them catch a woman who has been cashing phony checks. The say the woman in the photos, with a large tattoo that says “Loyalty” on her left forearm, passed a number of phony checks in Fairfield county in July and August of 2016. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bill Maloney at (203) 854-3186 or wmaloney@nowralkct.org. Anonymous tips can be left on the Norwalk Police Tip Line at (203) 854-3111 or on the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com. Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).



