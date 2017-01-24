Officers attacked during New London brawl; 8 arrested

NEW LONDON, Conn (WTNH) – New London Police were called in to break up a large fight Monday evening on Broad Street. According to investigators, when officers arrived to take suspects into custody, they were punched, kicked and spit on. In all, 8 people were arrested in the incident, and none of the officers suffered any injuries. When the suspects were brought to the police station for booking and processing, officers discovered that two of the victims suffered slash and stab wounds during the fight. The stabbing victim was brought to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with 3 stab wounds to the back. 21-year-old Allan Vargas of New London is charged with 2nd degree assault, a weapons charge, and breach of peace. 19-year-old Mia Brown of Norwich is charged with assaulting a police officer, breach of peace and accessory to assault. The others arrested were Wanda Marty, Caroline Vargas, Adrian Reyes, Amariz Negron, Shayla Negron, and Carlos Velazquez. All 6 are from New London.

Advertisement