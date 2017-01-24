Overturned home heating oil truck shuts down road in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Environmental crews are working to clean up gallons of home heating oil that was spilled after a tanker truck overturned Tuesday afternoon in Manchester.

According to Manchester Police, the oil delivery truck overturned along New State Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Manchester Police Captain Chris Davis originally tweeted that New State Road between Hilliard Street and West Middle Turnpike was closed due to what they thought was an overturned dump truck.

Davis later corrected his tweet when officers determined it was an oil delivery truck that had overturned instead of a dump truck.

Police say the truck spilled oil onto the road, but they put sand onto the road to clean it up. It is unclear how many gallons of home heating oil was spilled.

Officials tell News 8 that the oil spilled into storm drains and into the Hockanum River. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is on the scene and is working on cleaning it up.

Manchester Firefighters say the truck is still on its side, and it could take three or more hours to clear up the scene.

