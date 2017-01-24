Passenger in car that crashed into Connecticut pub dies

CANTON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say the passenger in a car that crashed into a Connecticut restaurant has died.

Police say 86-year-old Margaret Stoppani was a passenger in a car driven by her 51-year-old son when it crashed into Lisa’s Crown & Hammer Pub in Canton on Monday.

Stoppani had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she died.

Her son, Michael Stoppani, suffered minor injuries. Both lived in Canton.

The car went about three feet into the kitchen area, but even though the owner was inside the restaurant was closed and no one else was injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

