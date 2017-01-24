Pop the Question on CT Style with Our Engagement Ring Giveaway

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you looking to pop the question to your significant other? We want to help! We’re giving away a gorgeous diamond ring from Joseph A. Conte Jewelers in Hamden.

The ring is 14 carat white gold and features a half carat round diamond surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds. The ring is valued at $6,000 and is designed by Joseph A. Conte Jewelers in Hamden. The owner, Conte, is a GIA certified gemologist who has spent the past 46 years honing his craft.

“We have a large selection of engagement rings we have some designer pieces but mostly we make our own,” Conte explained.

As part of the contest, we will also be capturing your engagement on camera (secretly of course!), so you must be willing to propose in the next couple weeks.

“I hope this diamond goes to the right person — someone who’s going to love it for many many years to come and who’s going to enjoy it for many many years to come,” Conte said.

To get a closer look at the ring, watch the video above. To enter to win, visit WTNH.com/contests. The contest closes on February 1st.