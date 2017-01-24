Road reopened after home heating oil truck overturned

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Environmental crews cleaned up gallons of home heating oil that was spilled after a tanker truck overturned Tuesday afternoon in Manchester.

According to Manchester Police, the oil delivery truck overturned along New State Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Manchester Police Captain Chris Davis originally tweeted that New State Road between Hilliard Street and West Middle Turnpike was closed due to what they thought was an overturned dump truck.

New State Rd is closed between Hilliard & West Middle Turnpike for an overturned dump truck leaking fuel, DEEP enroute — Chris Davis (@CaptDavisc) January 24, 2017

Davis later corrected his tweet when officers determined it was an oil delivery truck that had overturned instead of a dump truck. DEEP tells News 8 that approximately 50 gallons spilled.

Correction on the truck that turned over on New State Rd. It is a home heating oil delivery truck and not a dump truck — Chris Davis (@CaptDavisc) January 24, 2017

Police say the truck spilled oil onto the road, but they put sand onto the road to clean it up.

Officials tell News 8 that the oil spilled into storm drains and into the Hockanum River.

Late Tuesday night, Manchester police say the scene has cleared and the road is reopened.