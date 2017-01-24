Thousands of power outages across the state

(WTNH)– There are thousands of people left without power Tuesday morning due to the storm.

As of 7 a.m. there are 7,232 Eversource customers who are experiencing outages. As for United Illuminating, there are 483 customers without power.

The outages are scattered throughout the state, including New Haven, Litchfield, Fairfield and Middlesex counties. The widespread outages were expected due to the high winds and heavy rains Monday night.

Crews from both Eversource and United Illuminating are working to restore power at this time.