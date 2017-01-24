U.S. Attorney for District of CT: woman with ‘fictitious employer scheme’ sentenced

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was sentenced today in New Haven for defrauding unemployment insurance programs in a scheme she created using a fake company not engaged in any business activity, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Theresa A. Freeman, a 65-year-old woman last residing in Yonkers, N.Y., was sentenced to 18 months of prison followed by three years of supervised release for her involvement in operating the ‘fictitious employer scheme’, said Daly. Court documents and statements made in court show that Freeman filed incorporation paperwork with the State of Connecticut for “Tribal Organic Products,” which she claimed was an internet business that she operated from an address in Trumbull, Connecticut. However, that business did not exist to reflect any actual business activity. In Dec. 2012, Freeman’s son, Sean E. Montiero, filed a claim with the Connecticut Department of Labor for unemployment insurance benefits, claiming that he was laid off from Tribal Organic Products. Between Jan. 2013 and July 2013, Montiero received approximately $13,474 in unemployment insurance benefits from the State of Connecticut.

An investigation also reveled that Freeman operated similar fictitious employer schemes that defrauded both the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industries and the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Division of Employment Security of $16,253 and $14,136, respectively.

U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton ordered Freeman to pay restitution in the amount of $43,863. She has been detained since her arrest on May 5, 2016. On Sept. 20, 2016, she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Freeman has a prior federal conviction in the District of South Carolina for mail fraud stemming from similar conduct. In that case, she was found to have committed the same unemployment benefits fraud offense in South Carolina, Connecticut, Hawaii, Florida and New York, and was sentenced to 15 months of prison.

Montiero has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General; Connecticut Department of Labor; Office of the Chief State’s Attorney; Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industries; North Carolina Department of Commerce, Division of Employment Security; and the Yonkers Police Department.