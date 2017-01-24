UK to introduce Brexit legislation ‘within days’

(AP) — Britain’s Brexit secretary says Prime Minister Theresa May’s government will introduce a bill to Parliament within days after losing a Supreme Court case Tuesday on whether lawmakers need to have a say on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

David Davis responded to the Supreme Court ruling in a statement before the House of Commons on Tuesday. He says the government will introduce a straightforward bill to invoke Article 50, triggering the two-year process of negotiations for Britain’s withdrawal from the 28 nation bloc.

He said the government will ensure the bill can be passed in time for Article 50 to be triggered before the end of March.

Davis says “there’s no going back. The point of no return was June 23 of last year,” referring to the day Britons voted to leave the EU in a historic referendum.

Lawmakers in opposition parties are demanding clarity on what the objectives of the government will be in negotiating an EU exit, but the government has said it does not want to reveal its hand.