Waterbury’s big cleanup after the storm

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Alfredo Roman spent the day clearing snow from his driveway.

“I hate the snow. I hate cleaning it. It’s a lot of snow. It’s hard work,” said Roman.

The rain kept coming making the task even more difficult.

“It’s hard because it’s slippery. It’s really hard,” said Yeremi Ramon.

Snow plow drivers removed snow early this morning for their customers.

“I started probably around 4 o’clock so that they would be opened up so they would be able to go to work,” said a snow plow driver.

The cleanup was even challenging for the professionals.

“You have to go slow. You have to be very careful in what you’re doing. Pay attention to what you’re doing. You can’t go crazy and trying to move it all at once, A little at a time,” said a plow driver.

Some areas had more snow and ice, like Wolcott, Cheshire, Waterbury, Prospect.

The weather even closed some schools.

“I am a sophomore at Crosby High which is up this hill and they just said we have no school because of severe weather,” said Ramon.

Snow plow drivers said they are always ready for Mother Nature

