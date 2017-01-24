Waterbury’s big cleanup after the storm

By Published: Updated:
image

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Alfredo Roman spent the day clearing snow from his driveway.

Waterburys big cleanup after the storm“I hate the snow. I hate cleaning it. It’s a lot of snow. It’s hard work,” said Roman.

The rain kept coming making the task even more difficult.

“It’s hard because it’s slippery. It’s really hard,” said Yeremi Ramon.

Snow plow drivers removed snow early this morning for their customers.

“I started probably around 4 o’clock so that they would be opened up so they would be able to go to work,” said a snow plow driver.

The cleanup was even challenging for the professionals. Waterburys big cleanup after the storm

“You have to go slow. You have to be very careful in what you’re doing. Pay attention to what you’re doing. You can’t go crazy and trying to move it all at once, A little at a time,” said a plow driver.

Some areas had more snow and ice, like Wolcott, Cheshire, Waterbury, Prospect.

The weather even closed some schools.

“I am a sophomore at Crosby High which is up this hill and they just said we have no school because of severe weather,” said Ramon.

Snow plow drivers said they are always ready for Mother Nature
Waterburys big cleanup after the storm

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s