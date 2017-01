WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to try and find a missing 90-year-old man.

West Have Police say they issued a silver alert for Harry Brown of West Haven who has been missing since last Monday the 23rd.

Police say they believe Brown is operating a 2010 Dodge Caravan, with CT registration and NO7162 written on the plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Haven Police at (203) 937-3900.