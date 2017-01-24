Westport Gas Top Stove Explosion On Recalled Appliance

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Westport Fire Department was called out to a stove explosion on the morning of Tuesday, January 24th. Fire officials say the home owner tried to turn on the propane supplied kitchen range-top and immediately a small gas explosion happened under the unit. It turns out the range top was under a recall from 2011.

Firefighters believe the explosion was cause by a failure or leak in the unit. They say the resident did the right thing by quickly turning off the burner. A move that stopped more damage and no one was hurt.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission was notified of the incident by the Fire Marshal’s Office, who found the gas range-top had been recalled in 2011. Six other reports involving explosions have been reported to the manufacturer. A link to the recall can be found here: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2012/General-Electric-Recalls-Gas-Rangetop-with-Grill-Due-to-an-Explosion-Hazard/

If you smell gas or have any poroblem with any fuel-fired appliance, immediately leave and call 9-1-1. Residents are also reminded that they can check the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website for safety data, information, and recalls.