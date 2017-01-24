What a Morning! Rough Commute Conditions!

Please be careful out there! Two different commute zones.

Immediate shoreline along and south of I95 – Just wet with tree branches all over shoreline roads. I-95 is just wet for the entire length through Connecticut!

Central-Northern Connecticut – A much different story! Very icy out there! Lots of heavy sleet in layers on pavement surfaces. You need good shoes for walking and plenty of time to get to where you are going safely.If your vehicle was outside all night, you may have to chisel the ice off!

Spotty rain expected at times today. It will stay unsettled! The wind will be strongest this morning with gusts 40-45mph then settling a bit for the afternoon. We are still watching high tide from 6:30AM-9AM along the edge of Long Island Sound. It will not be as high as yesterday evening’s high tide cycle.

Please be careful out there! Nice weather coming in tomorrow with bright skies and 45 to 50 for temperatures!