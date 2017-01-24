What a Morning! Rough Commute Conditions!

By Published:
mw-hour-by-hour-precip-clouds-4k-rpm

Please be careful out there! Two different commute zones.

Immediate shoreline along and south of I95 – Just wet with tree branches all over shoreline roads. I-95 is just wet for the entire length through Connecticut!

Central-Northern Connecticut – A much different story! Very icy out there! Lots of heavy sleet in layers on pavement surfaces. You need good shoes for walking and plenty of time to get to where you are going safely.If your vehicle was outside all night, you may have to chisel the ice off!

Spotty rain expected at times today. It will stay unsettled! The wind will be strongest this morning with gusts 40-45mph then settling a bit for the afternoon. We are still watching high tide from 6:30AM-9AM along the edge of Long Island Sound. It will not be as high as yesterday evening’s high tide cycle.

Please be careful out there! Nice weather coming in tomorrow with bright skies and 45 to 50 for temperatures!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s