What’s up with this Winter?!

Boy have we seen some real ups and downs this winter. From snow squalls to temps in the 60s…it’s been a strange winter. Across Connecticut last night we saw an array of conditions. First the wind, then coastal flooding and of course rain, and then a quick and slick changeover to sleet.

Craig Cesare, Public Works Director, Hamden stated, “And it came upon us so rapidly, we immediately started calling in crews in. Fortunately we were prepared with a few trucks ready to go at that moments notice, but it was a handful.”

With many slick roads across the town of Hamden, public works crews hit the roads for an unexpected 15 hour shift overnight last night.

“We worked through the night, we worked the morning. School was not delayed, there were no major accidents to speak of. So it was good to be able to get in and get it taken care of through the night hours for a safe commute in the morning.” mentioned Cesare.

And yes, the weather last night and this morning sure did convey that winter is still here, but in reality it hasn’t felt much like winter the last few months.

Our temperature on average has been about 5 degrees above “normal” since the start of December, but in regards to snowfall, it’s a much different story.

Since the start of December, the shoreline has received 14.5 inches of snow, which as you’d expect is higher than last year at this point. The amazing thing is, our year to date snowfall should actually be somewhere just under a foot, so we’ve already gotten 25 percent more snow than we do on average by this date. In case you were wondering, the shoreline sees an average of 27.6 inches of snow during the whole winter so there is plenty more to come. By the looks of things, the real winter temps will return late this week.

