Wind and rain damage home, close roads, and knock out power

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — A large soft pine tree now lays across the roof of Tom Dugas’s Kinsman Hill Road home. The damage is more extensive than it may first appear.

“The top pane of this glass is totally shattered,” said Dugas as he stands in the sun room on the back side of the house. “It actually bowed this structure out a little bit.”

Dugas woke up to a noise at 3:30 Tuesday morning he never wanted to hear.

“It sounded like all the flower pots in the house were knocked over by the dogs,” he says.

When he eventually took a look outside he realized the magnitude of what had happened. Half of the huge soft pine tree fell right onto his Lisbon home crushing his shed, crashing onto his roof and breaking apart in his back yard.

“It’s actually raining in here now,” said Dugas. “But that’s totally wiped out. Branch had come down and whipped off the top of that glass and just broke it apart.”

Dugas says the screen on that skylight kept more shards of glass from raining down into his kitchen.

By early afternoon, workers had arrived to cover up the broken skylight so rain doesn’t continue to fall inside the house. But at this point they can’t remove the huge tree because the power lines on which it is resting leading to the house are still live.

The power company had a lot of other downed trees and wires to deal with first. Like one along Rt. 85 near the Montville-Waterford town line. It shut down the road and knocked out power to nearby homes and businesses.

“We have our generator lights,” said Rachel Hannas-Metz, the sales manager at Naskart indoor go cart track. “I heard that there was a tree down.”

The lights were on but without power Naskart had to put the brakes on its go carts for the rest of the day.

“We have seventy carts in total,” said Hannas-Metz.

Meanwhile administrators at the Nathan Hale Arts Magnet School in New London had to detour buses themselves after a tree fell across the driveway to the school.

Lots of trees and wires fell across the region but the tree in Lisbon may have been the closest call. Fortunately no one was injured.

“The only thing that makes me nervous is when you see the other half of the tree still swaying up there,” said Dugas. “It could follow the same path.”