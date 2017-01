STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Stratford Tuesday morning.

Police say a 64-year-old female pedestrian was killed after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Longbrook Avenue, near Paterson Avenue.

The woman was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. ¬†Police have not released the victim’s identity at this time.

Police are still on scene investigating the cause of the crash or if there will be any possible charges.