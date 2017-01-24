Woman hit by trator trailer on Straits turnpike

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an accident that happened early Tuesday morning.

Middlebury police said a woman was walking northbound on route 63 when a tractor trailer hit her.

Police said the person driving the tractor trailer immediately stopped and got out of the car. When police arrived they found the woman lying on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to Waterbury hospital and walked out with no injuries according to police.

The accident is still under investigation and there are no charges against the driver.