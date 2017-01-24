Woman hit by trator trailer on Straits turnpike

By Published:
police lights generic

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an accident that happened early Tuesday morning.

Middlebury police said a woman was walking northbound on route 63 when a tractor trailer hit her.

Police said the person driving the tractor trailer immediately stopped and got out of the car. When police arrived they found the woman lying on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to Waterbury hospital and walked out with no injuries according to police.

The accident is still under investigation and there are no charges against the driver.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s