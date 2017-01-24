Yale releases report on curbing opioid addiction

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale researchers may have found a new way to treat opioid addiction.

A study just published states they uncovered a type gene that may help personalize treatment.

They say identifying that gene can help them target addicts who may need higher doses of methadone.

At this point, methadone is the most effective treatment for heroin or prescription painkillers.

“Opioid addiction has become a national epidemic, and improving the effectiveness of medical therapies has to be a priority,” said Andrew H. Smith, a student in the Yale M.D./Ph.D. program and lead author of the study.

The results of their genome-wide association study were published Jan. 24 in the Journal Molecular Psychiatry.