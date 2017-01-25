American Lung Association gives Connecticut a ‘D’ on report card

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A report card is out about the state’s tobacco policies and the news is not good. The American Lung Association gives Connecticut a ‘D’ overall in its latest State Of Tobacco Control report.

A B, a C, a D and two Fs. Not what you want to see on your kid’s report card, and not want lung health advocates want to see when it comes to the tobacco policies of the state of Connecticut.

The state gets its best grade in taxes. Connecticut charges $3.90 in taxes on every pack of cigarettes, which is enough to get a ‘B’ from the Lung Association. The Association only gives Connecticut a ‘C’ in smoke free air, despite the fact that smoking is prohibited in restaurants, bars, schools, stores, and government workplaces. The group gave Connecticut a ‘D’ in access to cessation services.

Then there are those two Fs. The Lung Association failed Connecticut on tobacco prevention and cessation funding. In other words, spending money to get people to not smoke. The state takes in almost $520 million in tobacco-related revenue. The state spending on tobacco control programs is…zero. The CDC says it should be spending $32 million.

The other F seems to be in a pass-fail subject. The Lung Association thinks the minimum age for buying tobacco products should be 21, just like alcohol, and any state that does not change its laws to raise that age gets an ‘F’. The ALA is encouraging states to change laws and policies. A couple bills were introduced in Connecticut last year and didn’t get very far.

But the Association also wants highlight the huge costs of smoking. The economic cost due to smoking in Connecticut is estimated at $2 billion, and the human cost is 4,900 people who die from smoking related causes every year.