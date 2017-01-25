Ask the Doctor: Cervical Cancer

(WTNH) — In this week’s Ask the Doctor segment, we are talking about cervical cancer.

For more insight, News 8’s Anne Craig spoke with Dr. Beth Collins. Collins is double board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

A big study came out this week saying the death rate of cervical cancer is higher than originally estimated. The study says with good screening and follow-up care, cervical cancer is mostly preventable.

Some of the questions we asked:

– The majority of cases are caused by the Human papillomavirus or HPV? So, it can be prevented in many cases?

– Cervical cancer is a progressive form of cancer. These cells can be detected early, right?

– At what age is the HPV vaccine offered?

