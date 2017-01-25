Book publisher orders more copies of ‘1984’ after sales surge

(NEXSTAR) — We are just days into the Trump presidency and we’ve already been hit with historical lines of “alternative facts” and threats of “rethinking (the White House’s) relationship” with the media.

It seems some of Kellyanne Conway’s tip-toeing around questions has triggered some déjà vu in the minds of some readers. According to an Associated Press report, George Orwell’s “1984” was one of Amazon’s top-selling books on Tuesday.

According to the report, “1984” first appeared on the online retailer’s top sellers list on Monday afternoon. By Tuesday afternoon, it had risen to No. 1. The list is updated every hour based on latest sales.

CNN is reporting Penguin, a book publisher with rights to Orwell’s “1984” has pushed through an order for 75,000 copies this week – notably larger than their average reprint.

Orwell’s novel tells a dystopian tale of a people ruled by an overbearing government fraught with surveillance, “doublethink” and public manipulation – which some pundits have tied to Trump’s administration’s strategies of communication and media relations.

CNN also reports “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley and “It Can’t Happen Here” by Sinclair Lewis – which follow similar themes of “1984” – also cracked Amazon’s top 100 top sellers list this week.