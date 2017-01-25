Connecticut families respond to Norovirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Across the country a nasty stomach bug is shutting down schools.

That’s not happening in Connecticut.

Still, people are coming down with the symptoms of Norovirus.

A spokesman for the Connecticut Department of Public Health says Norovirus is not reportable in Connecticut, so DPH does not have records on the number of cases.

News 8 did check in with a number of school systems across the state.

All report that current absentee rates are nothing alarming.

Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital Emergency Department says the peak was probably about two weeks ago.

The extremely contagious virus is generating a lot of comments from Facebook viewers.

Many share stories of their personal battle of severe vomiting and diarrhea.

“A stomach bug hit my 6-year-old last Thursday and by Friday night, his father and I were both running to the bathroom nauseous,” Megan Elizabeth wrote.

“Dealing with this in our house right now,” Erica Batista-Toledo wrote.

Others shared treatment.

“Frozen Gatorade ice cubes,” said Jessie Raczynski.

“Pedialyte is a life saver,” wrote Sarah Baker.

“Drink 100% grape juice with no added sugar,” Melissa A. Hebenstreit wrote.

A reminder from doctors to wash hands with soap and water for 20 to 30 seconds. They say its your best defense.

The CDC says clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces with diluted bleach and remove soiled clothing immediately, then wash thoroughly with hot water and machine dry.

For more information, click here.

