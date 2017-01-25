Connecticut residents concerned about future of healthcare



NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Donald Trump’s executive order to start rolling back the Affordable Care Act has many people across Connecticut worried. A community forum in Norwich on Wednesday night drew many people who were concerned about the future of their healthcare.

Some people are concerned they will lose their coverage or that it would cost a lot more. However, some lawmakers say it already costs too much and that the Affordable Care Act needs to be changed.

Jennifer Blanchette of Sprague says the Affordable Care Act has helped her tremendously. She, like many people at the forum, is concerned about what would happen if it is changed or repealed altogether. She spoke to the community about the impact it’s had on her life.

“Without the ACA I wouldn’t be able to stand here today,” she said. “I wouldn’t be able to stay on my parents’ healthcare.”

Congressman Joe Courtney says the high turnout at the forum reflects that the public is concerned. He says the Affordable Care Act has meant progress. Because of it the number of people without insurance in the state dropped from more than nine percent to less than four percent from 2012 to 2015.

“You don’t want to circle backwards in terms of that progress,” said Courtney. “That’s really what we’re hearing loud and clear on the phones and emails into our office.”

Many republican state lawmakers feel there is still room for improvement, however. Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says they are looking to replace the ACA – not repeal it. That’s because many lawmakers believe the Affordable Care Act is not as affordable as it should be.

“Premiums are way too high,” said Fasano. “The premiums have gone up anywhere from 20 to 40 percent.”

Fasano says premiums are high in Connecticut because of mandates. Since there are still questions about what will happen to insurance coverage in Connecticut and across the country, it is something lawmakers will continue to discuss.

“It’s better to have good insurance for all as opposed to a Cadillac policy that only a few could afford,” said Fasano.

Fasano says lawmakers are planning on holding a public hearing with representatives from the insurance industry to discuss which mandates are the most expensive and the least used.

A study by the finance website WalletHub found that if the ACA is repealed, Connecticut would be the tenth most affected state.