Connecticut Sentencing Commission meeting on sentencing of sex offenders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Sentencing Commission is holding a public meeting on the registration, management and sentencing of sex offenders.

It’s going to take place at the Legislative Office Building on Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

Part of the Commission’s charge is to “make recommendations concerning criminal justice legislation, including proposed modifications thereto, to the joint standing committee of the General Assembly having cognizance of matters relating to the judiciary which shall hold a hearing thereon.”

The commission is currently evaluating existing state sentencing laws for sex offenses, existing and best practices regarding the management of convicted sex offenders and the sex offender registry, the needs of victims throughout sentencing and management of offenders and the consequences of policies and management practices on ex-offenders.