Connecticut teacher charged with exposing himself to student

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school teacher has been charged with twice exposing his genitals to a 15-year-old female student.

The Connecticut Post reports that Jeff Iwanicki, a teacher at Fairfield Warde High School, was freed on $50,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the girl during a court appearance Tuesday on charges including impairing the morals of a minor and public indecency.

The 44-year-old man’s lawyer said his client maintains his innocence and plans to plead not guilty.

The girl told authorities she often spent free time in the graphic arts teacher’s classroom working on projects.

She says the teacher first exposed himself on Nov. 2 after spilling cleaning solution on his pants. She alleges he exposed himself to her again on Dec. 2.

Iwanicki is on administrative leave.

