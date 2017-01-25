Cookies provide great fortune for Terryville resident

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the highlights of any Chinese takeout is the dessert. After reading a fortune cookie, must people casually discard the little slip of paper without giving it a second though. However, you may think twice next time you think about throwing away that fortune after what happened to a Terryville resident.

Michael Petro played his fortune cookie numbers back on September 1st only to find that his five numbers, 14-18-22-24-31, was the winning ticket for a $100,000 lottery prize. “I was yelling at the TV watching the drawing, which I [recorded], wanting the numbers to pop up,” Petro said with a chuckle. “I didn’t tell anyone for a while but told my sister and she said ‘Congratulations!'”

Petro purchased the winning CT Lottery ticket at the Waterbury CITGO Quick Mart on Main Street in Windsor Locks and the $100,000 was the grand prize for the Cash5 drawing. While he can’t exactly remember what Chinese food he ordered that day, Petro did keep the lucky ticket with the fortune “Just believe it. Water and oil cannot be mix.”

While Petro does not know what the saying means, he knows what he is doing with his winnings. “I’ll give money to my family and take a cruise somewhere-probably the Caribbean!”