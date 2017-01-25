Cruisin’ Connecticut – Fascia’s Chocolates in Waterbury Sweetening Valentine’s Since 1964

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Waterbury, home of Fascia’s Chocolates.

The shop opened in Waterbury in 1964, and it has been a sweet staple in our State ever since.

A place for many Valentine’s treats, Fascia’s pumps out 30,000 pounds of homemade chocolate a year. Owner, Carmen Romeo gave us a behind-the-scenes tour:

This time of year heading toward Valentine’s Day a few hundred pounds a day of finished chocolate. All of our cups are finished by hand, simply adding almonds to a batch of tempered chocolate. Those will cool down and be wonderful delights when they’re all finished.

So what’s the difference between tempered and non-tempered chocolate?

If it’s real chocolate with cocoa butter it has to be tempered. It’s a very scientific thing about how the cocoa butter crystals form and reform when you melt them.

For many customers, visiting the shop has become a tradition:

So obviously hearts are very popular this time of year and we actually have one gentlemen who’s been coming back for 45 years with the same exact box for his wife.

Now that’s true love. Fascia’s has become equally known as a “destination” as it is for their sweet creations. On weekends, you can take part in the factory’s “Chocolate Experience and Tour”, where you’ll see the ins and outs of chocolate production, and you’ll even get to make your own bar!

This Sunday at the Wyndham in Southbury, from 11am – 3pm, Fascia’s will be part of the 24th annual chocolate and food lovers expo, all to benefit Easterseals.

For more information check out Fascia’s Facebook page, and visit them in person: 44 Chase River Rd, Waterbury, CT 06704

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer