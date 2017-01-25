Energy incentives illuminate savings for homeowners and tenants



DERBY, Conn. (WNTH) — When it comes to building an energy efficient home, you can double up on savings.

Out of the gate, incentives are available.

“Incentives for single family homes range from $3,000 all the way up to $7,000 depending on how efficient they make the house,” said Jennifer Parsons of United Illuminating.

From bulbs, to appliances along with heating and cooling technology.

“The technology is amazing, the technology is really tight. You can’t hear the traffic, feel drafts and it’s gorgeous,” said Taren O’Connor.

There’s even solar power shingles.

A home in Derby showcases the latest and greatest cost cutting technology.

“It shows that people can actually save money,” said Andrew Baumer of the CT Green Building Council Homes Committee.

The savings really add up once the electric bills hit the mailbox.

“Look at the homes that are built energy efficient and look at the numbers. The numbers don’t lie,” said Baumer.

Savings of up to 20 percent off energy bills.

It’s actually money that UI and Eversource customers have already spent.

“Rate payers pay every month on their bill,” said O’Connor.

Fees from your UI and Eversource bills goes towards a fund that provides incentives.

It’s a heaping pile of cash set aside for green and energy savings.

Statewide $247,472,067 for electric and gas.

Residential New Construction program, including Zero Energy Challenge, $4,755,916 statewide.

Money that is just waiting to be used for tenants and homeowners.

Programs to help your home, become a little bit healthier.

Here are a few websites To find energy incentives, click here or here.