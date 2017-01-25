(WTNH) — There’s a warning from Eversource about a new twist to an old scam aimed to separate you from your hard-earned money.

According to Eversource, someone is calling around falsely saying they are working with their company. Then they will try to offer you savings on your light bill.

The caller will then ask for the customer’s account number. This is a way they can switch the customer’s provider to another company without you ever knowing it.

Eversource says they don’t make phone calls and if you receive one of them, ignore it.