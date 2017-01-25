Governor to make “major announcement” regarding Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy announced a press conference at Bradley International Airport, where he plans to make a “major announcement.”

At 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Governor Dannel Malloy will join the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) officials to “make a major announcement concerning Bradley International Airport,” his office announced Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, Governor Malloy will join CAA Board of Directors Chairman Charles R. Gray, and CAA Executive Director Kevin A. Dillon, and others, at the departures and ticketing area in Terminal A.

