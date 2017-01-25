I-84 east partially closed in Tolland due to tractor trailer fire

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of I-84 is closed in Tolland due to a tractor trailer fire Wednesday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that I-84 eastbound is partially closed between exits 68 and 69. The right and center lanes are closed due to a tractor trailer fire that was reported at 9:40 a.m.

State police say that the driver is out of the truck and is not injured. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Delays should be expected in the area. The DOT expects that accident to cleared in two hours or less.