Injuries reported in West Haven rollover

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are urging drivers to avoid a road in West Haven after a rollover crash Wednesday morning.

Police say a car rolled over on lower Shingle Hill Road near West Main Street. There are injuries but it is unclear how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

Rollover Accident with injuries, lower Shingle Hill Road near West Main Street. Avoid this area, as heavy traffic is occuring. — West Haven Police (@WestHaven_PD) January 25, 2017

The cause of the rollover is unknown at this time. Police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible as heavy traffic is occurring. The accident remains under investigation.