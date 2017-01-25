January on track for top-10 warmest at Shoreline

The seemingly never-ending January thaw will last through the end of the workweek before seasonably cold weather returns this weekend. This remarkable stretch of warm weather has the temperature running more than 6° warmer than normal this month. January 2017 is on track to be in the top-10 warmest on record in Connecticut.

As of January 25th, the average temperature in Bridgeport (36.7°) is 6.7° warmer than the normal for January. That is currently tied for 2nd warmest on record behind 36.7° in 1950. The average temperature is a little colder in Windsor Locks (32.6°), but, compared to normal it is almost identical at 6.6° warmer than normal. That ranks outside of the top-10 warmest on record, but would be the warmest January since 2006. However, records for Hartford date back to 1905, and have only been kept at the Windsor Locks since 1949. When looking at the data for just Windsor Locks, this January ranks as the fifth warmest on record.

Thursday will be another unseasonably warm day in Connecticut. The temperature will most likely be 14-18° warmer than normal. It will turn colder late this week, but it will likely stay warmer than normal every day through the end of the month. There is no snow on the ground in most of Connecticut, and nighttime temperatures are expected to stay above normal even on days when the afternoon high is near normal. The normal high/low is 37°/23° for the rest of this month in Bridgeport. The normals are 35°/18° in Windsor Locks.

In summary, even with some cooler weather to finish the month, this January is very likely to be in the top-10 warmest on record at the Shoreline, and could be in the top 5. It will also be in the top-10 warmest on record for Windsor Locks, but outside of the top for Hartford as a whole.

Looking ahead to February, it does not look as warm, but it will most likely not be colder than normal. Snowfall-wise, there’s not much coming down the pike in the next week to 10 days, but something may arrive around the first weekend of February or early in the following week.

The following statistics are through January 25th.

Bridgeport, CT

TOTALS FOR BDR HIGHEST TEMPERATURE 56 TOTAL PRECIP 3.15 LOWEST TEMPERATURE 9 TOTAL SNOWFALL 8.2 AVERAGE TEMPERATURE 36.7 NORMAL PRECIP 3.10 DEPARTURE FROM NORM +6.7 % OF NORMAL PRECIP 102 HEATING DEGREE DAYS 700 NORMAL DEGREE DAYS 1081

Windsor Locks, CT

TOTALS FOR BDL HIGHEST TEMPERATURE 56 TOTAL PRECIP 3.12 LOWEST TEMPERATURE 1 TOTAL SNOWFALL 6.1 AVERAGE TEMPERATURE 32.6 NORMAL PRECIP 3.23 DEPARTURE FROM NORM +6.6 % OF NORMAL PRECIP 97 HEATING DEGREE DAYS 802 NORMAL DEGREE DAYS 1203