Jogger seriously injured after hit by car in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are investigating an accident that left a jogger seriously injured.

Police say just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 30-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. The car was driving south on Trout Brook Drive. The pedestrian was jogging west on Asylum Avenue. Police say that witnesses tell them traffic going south on Trout Brook Drive had a green light.

The intersection of Trout Brook and Asylum is closed while police investigate.

No additional information was available.