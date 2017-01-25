Launching the future of weather forecasting

By Published: Updated:
goes-r-satellite

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Weather forecasting sure has changed over the years. From magnetic boards to the radar pictures in the 70s and 80s, we have come a very long way.

As the time changes, so does the technology meteorologists use to forecast. Extreme weather is inevitable, but thanks to a newly launched tool, we’ll be able to get you lifesaving information a whole lot quicker.

This is the GOES-R satellite, now knows as the GOES-16, the next generation of geosynchronus environmental satellites launched by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It’s currently orbiting around the earth at the same speed the earth moves, giving us a consistent view of the much of the northern hemisphere. So what makes it so special?

“The benefits that we’re seeing with the GOES-R satellite system. The higher resolution, the more frequent updates, the increasing number of products and the lightning information. It’s kind of like going from that black and white television system to a high definition television system,” said Todd McNamara, USAF 45th Weather Squadron.

So how high definition is this?

Now you wouldn’t think in a real world situation that it would make that much of a difference to get data five times faster, but it’s the difference between a clear picture and one that’s extremely choppy and grainy that shows the true difference.

And the punchline is, that quicker updated will help us monitor fires, tornadoes, fog, or even tropical cyclones much better. This will help us give you a better forecast which could ultimately save lives, and the pictures that have already started coming in from this satellite are absolutely incredible.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s