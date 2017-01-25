Launching the future of weather forecasting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Weather forecasting sure has changed over the years. From magnetic boards to the radar pictures in the 70s and 80s, we have come a very long way.

As the time changes, so does the technology meteorologists use to forecast. Extreme weather is inevitable, but thanks to a newly launched tool, we’ll be able to get you lifesaving information a whole lot quicker.

This is the GOES-R satellite, now knows as the GOES-16, the next generation of geosynchronus environmental satellites launched by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It’s currently orbiting around the earth at the same speed the earth moves, giving us a consistent view of the much of the northern hemisphere. So what makes it so special?

“The benefits that we’re seeing with the GOES-R satellite system. The higher resolution, the more frequent updates, the increasing number of products and the lightning information. It’s kind of like going from that black and white television system to a high definition television system,” said Todd McNamara, USAF 45th Weather Squadron.

So how high definition is this?

Now you wouldn’t think in a real world situation that it would make that much of a difference to get data five times faster, but it’s the difference between a clear picture and one that’s extremely choppy and grainy that shows the true difference.

And the punchline is, that quicker updated will help us monitor fires, tornadoes, fog, or even tropical cyclones much better. This will help us give you a better forecast which could ultimately save lives, and the pictures that have already started coming in from this satellite are absolutely incredible.