Local nonprofit devoted to helping support cancer patients and their families



(WTNH) — The Sisters’ Project is an organization of 11 people who have been touched by cancer in one way or another.

Since 2010 the non-profit, based in Wallingford, Connecticut, has raised half a million dollars and has given it away to those who need a financial boost. Their desire is to set chapters up all over the state and maybe the country, to be there in all sorts of ways when the call goes out, even providing meals to families.

The organization, set up by biological sisters, is gathering women together all over the state to just plain help others, including giving scholarships to high school seniors touched by cancer.

“There’s 11 of us, so 11 of us know 11 people who know 11 people and the sad stories just keep coming, which is unfortunate They just come all the time, like we think we haven’t heard from a family in awhile and then we’ll get a very sad story about a 37-year-old mom with two little kids that is just diagnosed, so we get a check right out to her and it’s word of mouth,” said Denise Baker, Vice President of The Sisters’ Project.

If you give to this non-profit, you know your money is going to local communities, friends and neighbors.

“Meals are huge. We just did a whole week of meals for a woman that passed away in our community for her family. They all came at Christmastime and they wanted to spend their time with their mom, they didn’t want to worry about where the next meal was coming from and that was such a wonderful thing for us to do,” said Baker. “Another person that we gave to and has passed asked that The Sisters’ Project provide a luncheon for the oncology staff at the hospital, so we did that and she was so touched by that, as was the oncology staff, so pleased. Another young man couldn’t come out to his father’s funeral, we paid for that so it’s incredible what we are able to do and very proud of it.”

This grassroots organization recently got eBay’s attention. The company sent them a $10,000 check to help others.

