Mayor Harp won’t seek another term as Board of Education president

- FILE- New Haven Mayor Toni Harp (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Toni Harp will not seek another term as president of the New Haven Board of Education.

Harp, who was first elected as president in September 2015, has said she will not seek a second, one-year term as president of the board. She will, however, remain a member of the board as per the city Charter, according to the city spokesman.

The mayor has said she supports New Haven Board of Education member Daisy Gonzalez as the next president. Gonzalez currently serves as the Chair for the Operations & Finance Committee.

