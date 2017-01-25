Men’s Health Director BJ Gaddour: 100 Fittest Men of All Time

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Men’s Health’s Fitness Director BJ Gaddour used to be an overweight and out of shape guy. Now he’s one of the fittest people in the world and this month’s Men’s Health cover model, a first for an employee of the magazine.

BJ’s inspirational story of transformation from XXXL shirts and size 44 pants to a Medium with muscle and a slick size 30 is the culmination of everything he’s learned. By using his past struggles with weight to fuel his current lifestyle and building upon the perspective that has led him to become one of the Men’s Health’s 100 Fittest Men of All Time, BJ is on a mission to help everyone become better and fitter in 2017. It’s never too late to get started.

