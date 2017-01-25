Metro-North Railroad breaks ridership record

Metro-North railroad car. (WTNH)
Metro-North railroad car. (WTNH)

NEW YORK (WTNH)  —  Metro-North say it saw a record number or riders on it trains during 2016 passing the previous record set the previous year.

Metro-North says there were approximately 86.5 million riders in 2016.   In 2015 there were 86.3 million riders.   The railroad says ridership is now more than double than it was when the railroad was founded in 1983.

Metro-North’s New Haven line, which is the busiest of its three lines, had 40.5 million riders in 2016.  The 40.5 million riders is 20,000 more than in 2015.  The Harlem line and Hudson line also set records in 2016 but ridership west of the Hudson was down due to the accident at the Hoboken Terminal in September.

