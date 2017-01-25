Multiple Police Officers Search for Stolen Car

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)- Police officers in New Britain, Hartford, West Hartford and Newington all involved trying to track down a car that was reported stolen.

Police say it started on January 24 in New Britain when police got the report of a stolen car and put out a “be on the lookout” for the car. Police say just a little while later Hartford police reported the same car being involved in an armed robbery. Then, police say West Hartford police spotted the stolen car. Police say unmarked officers followed the car, and officers from surrounding departments responded too.

Police say West Hartford officers used stop sticks, but the car kept going, eventually crashing near Central Connecticut State University. Police say a number of people in the car took off. They were able to catch one of the people who took off, who they say is a juvenile.