New Haven undocumented immigrants uncertain about future

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH)– Undocumented immigrants in New Haven are uncertain about their future. Wednesday President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Jesus Morales with Unidad Latina en Acción said, “Building the wall will not make this country safer. Building this wall will only separate people.” Administration officials said President Trump also intends to move forward with plans to curb funding for “sanctuary” cities.

Unidad Latina en Acción protested last week on the steps of city hall.

Jesus Morales came to United States 6 years ago from Mexico. Morales is a permanent resident but many his friends and family members are not. Morales said, “I’m worried about all my family members of course. It’s an ongoing anxiety when they leave and they go work somewhere else that is not New Haven to think hey what if they don’t come back. It’s always something in the back of minds of immigrants.”

Edgar Sandoval is an undocumented immigrant. He’s worried about the threat of deportation. Sandoval added, “I feel like I’m home and I’m undocumented and I hope it never gets to that point that we get deported.” Sandoval left Guatemala for a better life in the United States.

Sandoval said, “I’ve been in the United States more than half of my life and I’ve been here 27 years so I just can’t go back because I probably don’t even know the streets of my country.” Sandoval told NEWS8 he works, pays taxes and contributes to society.

Sandoval added, “We are here because we want to get a better life. We want to work. We don’t want anything for free.” As a sanctuary city New Haven is a safe haven for undocumented immigrants. Morales added, “This is the place where a lot of them call home. New Haven has prided itself on diversity.”