New Haven weekend shooting victim dies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man shot early Saturday morning has died from his injuries.

Officers say around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning they found 45-year-old Abraham Colon Rodriguez laying on the grass near Lamberton Street. They say he’d been shot several times.

Rodriguez was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of his injuries, but officials say he died Wednesday at the hospital.

According to officials, Rodriguez’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.

New Haven Police Public Information Officer David Hartman says this homicide marks the first homicide of the year in New Haven.