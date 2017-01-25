New use for Uber in Connecticut

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The ride sharing service Uber is expanding its service in Connecticut to include a program that would benefit patients who need to travel from hospital to hospital.

Starting today, Uber will provide service from hospital to hospital in both Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The initial run will be at eleven o’clock this morning from the Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford to the Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, which is also in the capitol city. The service only includes the five Trinity Health-New England hospitals in the two states.