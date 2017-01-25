North Haven gas station held up at gunpoint

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Haven gas station was held up at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

Police say the suspect went up to the counter of the Shell Station at 195 State Street just after 10 p.m. and pointed a gun at the clerk. They say he forced the clerk to the back. Then he went around the counter and took cash from the register. He ran out of the store after getting the money.

Anyone with information about the suspect or armed robbery is asked to contact the North Haven Investigative Services Division at (203) 239-5321.