Norwich robbery suspect behind bars after turning himself in

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The suspect in a Norwich robbery is behind bars after he learned he was a possible suspect he turned himself in.

Police say 28-year-old Michael Baker was the man who tried robbing Harry’s Market on Bridge Street on Saturday when police interrupted him. Baker then started a foot pursuit which lasted several hours with State Police. Several shots were fired, luckily no one was hurt. He eventually got away from police but turned himself in after finding out he was a wanted suspect.

Baker is facing several charges including third degree larceny. he is being held on a $300,000 bond and will be in court January 25.